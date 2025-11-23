Oldham Council rolls out festive Saturdays in town centre

Oldham Council is kicking off a season of free family fun in the town centre this winter with its new “Festive Saturdays” programme.

The series will run across four weekends, bringing themed entertainment, walkabout performers, music and activities designed to boost the festive atmosphere and support local traders.

The line-up includes:

Saturday, November 29 (12–4pm): Festive Feast, with puppetry, illuminated performers and roaming entertainers.

Saturday, December 6 (12–4pm): Winter Wonderland, starring stilt-walkers, the Snow Queen and icy-themed acts.

Saturday, December 13 (12–4pm): Santa's Workshop, filled with Christmas characters, helpers and live music.

Families will also be able to visit Santa’s Grotto inside the Market Hall from 12–4pm on each of the Festive Saturdays.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Leader of Oldham Council, said:

“These Festive Saturdays are all about bringing a little extra magic to Oldham town centre. They’re a chance for families to enjoy free entertainment, support our local businesses and celebrate the season together.”

The full schedule and further event details can be found on the council’s events pages.