Grotton sees the light again after Christmas tree display stolen

THE LIGHTS are back on in Grotton after it was left in the dark by the theft of its Christmas display.

Organisers learned minutes before the area’s scheduled switch-on, on Sunday, November 24, the tree had been raided.

But a replacement set has been located and put back in place by Oldham Council workmen, meaning it can show off its festive spirit.

A crew that had been working elsewhere arrived with a cherrypicker later that night – after people had returned home – and fitted them.

The tree, at Grotton Hollow, was dressed on the evening of Saturday, November 23 – as late as possible.

All the infrastructure remained in place – but there was nothing to flick a switch to.

Saddleworth West and Lees Cllr Alicia Marland delivered the heartbreaking news to children that naughty elves had struck and hidden them.

And the traditional countdown still took place, only children shone their mobile phone lights towards the tree.

