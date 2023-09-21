International film coming to a screen near you in Delph

SADDLEWORTH Film Society’s latest screening will be a mesmerising international film which has received rave reviews.

The group will be showing ‘Return to Seoul’ at Millgate Arts Centre in Delph on Monday, October 9.

Doors at the theatre on Stoneswood Road will open at 7pm, ahead of the film starting at 8pm. There will also be an interval.

The 2022 drama film, written and directed by Davy Chou, stars Jin-Min Park as 25-year-old French adoptee Freddie who travels to South Korea seeking her biological parents.

The film, which received critical acclaim, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year and made the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards.

Like most similar groups, Saddleworth Film Society is a membership society so, legally, it cannot show films to ‘the general public’.

However, it can show films to members and there are two options – an annual £55 tariff, which grants access to all shows, or a one-day pass at £7, which is subject to availability.

Tickets can be bought at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/millgateartscentre or on the evening of the screening from the theatre box office.

For annual membership, people are invited to send their name, address and email address to saddleworthfilmsociety@gmail.com

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

