International Women’s Day Fashion Show brings style and fundraising to Sukis Wardrobe

CELEBRATE local women, sustainable fashion, and global solidarity as a special International Women’s Day Fashion Show comes to Sukis Wardrobe in Uppermill.

The ethical luxury fashion boutique, on the village High Street, invites all to join them for the evening on Friday, March 7 from 5.30pm to 8pm.

The event will feature a runway show showcasing Sukis Wardrobe’s latest collection of ethically curated, affordable luxury fashion.

Guests will enjoy complimentary drinks on arrival, live music from Greater Manchester’s own June Holland, and an exclusive gift bag.

Attendees can also enjoy an exclusive event discount, making it the perfect time to treat themselves or find the ideal spring wardrobe staple.

In keeping with the spirit of International Women’s Day, 10 per cent of profits from the evening will be donated to The Circle, an international charity founded by Annie Lennox and other leading women to support women and girls confronting gender-based violence and economic inequality across the world.

Bekka Simpson, founder of Sukis Wardrobe, said: “We can’t wait to host this celebration of fashion, community, and global solidarity.

“It’s about more than fashion – we’ve created an incredible community at Sukis Wardrobe and it’s about uplifting women locally and internationally.

“The Circle does incredible work to support women worldwide, including those in the fashion supply chain and so donating profits to the cause was a perfect fit.

“We love bringing people together for our events and we can’t wait to get together, enjoy ourselves, meet women who live in the local area and make a difference while doing so.

“We are so lucky to have June Holland play at our event – everyone is in for a real treat!”

Tickets for the evening are available in-store and online at www.sukiswardrobe.co.uk costing £12 (including a free drink, gift bag and exclusive discounts).

