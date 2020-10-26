Investigation launched following burglary on Uppermill High Street

A WOMAN has been arrested and a police investigation is ongoing after a burglary at Puddleducks children’s clothing store on Uppermill High Street.

A GMP spokesperson confirmed: “At around 12.40pm on Thursday, October 22, officers were called to a report of a burglary at Puddleducks following an alarm activation. It is estimated more than £2,000 of designer clothing was stolen.

“A 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of robbery and released under investigation pending further enquiries. A vehicle and a large amount of good were also recovered.

“Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 1226 of 22/10/20.”

