Saddleworth businesses support Rashford campaign with offers of food help

A VARIETY of Saddleworth businesses have united with a common goal to back Marcus Rashford’s campaign to ensure youngsters receive meals during the current school half term holiday.

The Independent has been contacted by a number of warm-hearted business owners teaming up with offers of help to add to other establishments also participating.

Around 900,000 people have signed a petition created by the Manchester United and England striker to expand access to free school meals while also providing meals for those most in need during all holidays.

Oldham Council is one of many across the country to offer free meals to hundreds of children during the half-term break. The same support is now coming from the private sector.

The Waggon in Uppermill posted on Facebook: “After the very disappointing vote in parliament, we have decided to do our bit to help this half term.

“We will be offering free packed lunches all week. Just ring to order and we will have them ready for you to collect at lunchtime.

Or if you would like to dine with us, all kids meals will be free next week when dining with parents.” Book online or call 01457 879106.

Grandpa Greene’s at Diggle wrote: “No parent should ever struggle to feed their children.

“Grandpa Greene’s are offering free lunch bags for any child on free school meals during half term.” For more information call 07790 092581.

Recently opened Pizza Love on High Street, Uppermill are serving up food for children and their families.

Veronika B posted on Facebook: “We are offering free pizzas for families with children who struggle to find some pennies this half term. Just call or inbox us and will arrange it for you. No children should be ever hungry.”

O’Donnell Solicitors have joined forces with JW Buckley’s bakery in Uppermill to provide children’s lunch boxes.

The lunch boxes will be available free of charge during the half term holiday (Monday to Friday) from the bakery.

In Lees, Oakdene Nursing Home on Stamford Street is offering free packed lunches, including sandwiches, fruit, cake and a drink to under 16’s.

Manager Sarah Mayall said: “We don’t want local children going hungry so if there are any wanting dinners we are happy to provide them.

“Obviously, we can’t allow them into the home but they will be met at the door and provided with food. If numbers increase then we will look at providing a warmer option.”

Food will be available between 11.30am and 1.30pm all week.

Councillor Arooj Shah, Oldham Council’s Deputy Leader with responsibility for tackling poverty in Oldham, said: “A light has been shone on this vitally important subject by Marcus Rashford and we in Oldham will step up and play our part in these difficult financial times for us all.

“We know a number of organisations and businesses are also looking to help and we thank them for schemes they are involved in and we would call on others to think of doing something similar.”

You can check for other outlets offering food support by visiting this link: https://schoolmealfinder.org

Meanwhile, The Old Library Garden Cafe in Uppermill is asking visitors to buy an ‘invisible lunch’ and help support Mahdlo Youth Zone this half-term.

Customers at the café, which is on the village high street by the park, are invited to purchase an invisible lunch for a suggested donation of £2.50.

The scheme will be running until October 30, with all proceeds going to the youth zone, which is based on Egerton Street in Oldham.

