Two charged following warrant in Oldham

TWO men have been charged following a warrant in Oldham where suspected firearms were found.

Officers carried out a warrant on Higher Lime Road in Oldham on Wednesday 21 October at around 2pm.

Cory Atkinson (15/01/1995), of Farm Road, Oldham, has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of articles for conversion of firearms and production of cannabis.

Scott Robinson (12/01/1978), of Higher Lime Road, Oldham, has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm.

They both appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 24 October 2020 and will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on Friday 20 November 2020.

