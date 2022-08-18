Is outdated tech holding your business back?

By Hannah Dooley, Marketing Executive for Aspect IT

WHEN was the last time you updated your business technology?

Have you ever wondered why so many businesses are in a constant state of upgrading their software and hardware to stay competitive?

It may seem easier and more cost-effective to carry on using your old technology until it dies, but outdated tech could be costing your business in more ways than one. Higher Energy Costs: Newer devices are more energy efficient and feature better power-savings technology, which saves your business money in electricity bills. Computers use up a lot of energy, so an outdated system will result in higher power usage and thus larger electrical costs. This money would be better invested in new technologies to drive your business forwards, and it would be better for the planet too.

Cybersecurity: Keeping your systems up-to-date with the latest operating systems and software patches helps to reduce cybersecurity risks. Cyberattacks can cost your business thousands of pounds, waste hundreds of hours through downtime and cause you to lose loyal customers in the process. It is important to invest in up-to-date technology that can give you the strongest possible protection.

Compatibility: Software updates give your business a much-needed boost, whether you’re using it to increase productivity or enhance your capabilities. However, older devices tend not to be compatible with certain software and applications and can also limit your business’ ability to take advantage of new innovations and integrate them into their workflow.

Productivity: Old and outdated technology can seriously lower productivity levels. Slow devices with insufficient memory, storage or processing capabilities can be frustrating and cause employees to lose focus. They will spend more time waiting around while their system is performing tasks rather than getting tasks finished.

With some of these issues already costing businesses thousands of pounds each year, it’s clear using outdated technology could seriously impact your bottom line and put you at a significant disadvantage.

