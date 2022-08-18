Seeing double in Greenfield

SIZE, so it is said, doesn’t matter but when it comes to road markings some beg to differ.

That’s why contractors for Oldham Council were recalled to brush up their painting techniques.

New double yellow lines, either side of the grade two listed Ladhill bridge in Greenfield, were recently put down to ease parking congestion, especially on match days at Greenfield cricket club.

But sharp-eyed locals spotted the lines on Ladhill Lane and Oakview Road were twice the size permitted in a conservation area.

Several weeks later, residents woke to discover an early morning road crew implementing remedial work to match the lines with others in the area.

• The permitted width of lines in a conservation area is 50 millimetres.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

