It’s football – but not as we know it

UPPERMILL FC is back in action, but it is a whole new ball game.

The younger players kicked off their East Manchester Junior Football League (EMJFL) campaigns on Saturday, September 5.

The Under-15s start on Saturday, September 12 and the seniors on September 19.

There are many guidelines relating to the commencement of football. Clubs have to have a risk assessment for Covid-19 in place, parents of juniors have to fill in a consent to train form and venues have tight restrictions in place regarding training, though many are still not allowing training to go ahead. Contact football is now allowed, except at certain venues.

Uppermill FC has 21 teams – 16 junior from U5 to U15, three open age teams, a veterans and a walking football.

Teams are in the EMJFL, North Bury Junior Football League, the Manchester League, Manchester Veterans League and Manchester Walking Football League.

The club is always on the lookout for sponsors and anyone interested can go to the club’s Facebook page where they can find contact details for secretary Michelle Simpson.

Most teams are full, but they have a few spaces in some.

Michelle said: “It’s so nice to be able to watch football again, though unfortunately we have to limit spectators and they need to socially distance.

“Saying all this, the players have been really enjoying the return to football, both for the fitness and for social interaction. Football with restrictions is better than no football.”

