Jazz orchestra hits right notes for fundraising night

THE English National Jazz Orchestra entertained with an evening of timeless classics and big band sounds to raise £1,200 for local causes.

The ‘On Broadway’ charity fundraising event was organised by the Rotary Clubs of Saddleworth and Oldham Metro and took place at St Herbert’s Parish Centre in Chadderton.

Garvin Crabtree, President of Oldham Metro Rotary Club, introducing the orchestra and welcomed the return of live music following the difficulties experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 100 guests enjoyed timeless classics by Frank Sinatra, Peggy Lee, Ella Fitzgerald and the big band sounds of Count Bassie and Ted Heath.

The concert aimed to showcase local talent as well as the £1,200 raised to be split between the two clubs to be used on charitable causes throughout the coming year.

Ian Brett, President of Saddleworth Rotary, added: “It was good to be part of an event that showcased the talents of local musicians, raised money for charitable causes but also provided a great night out in a friendly welcoming atmosphere of musical memories.”

The English National Jazz Orchestra is a community-based group for musicians of all ages. It is part of a wider network which supports events in a variety of genres, mainly in the London and Saddleworth areas.

They practice regularly in Uppermill and welcome any local musicians with an interest in jazz and swing music.

Find out more online: www.englishjazzorchestra.co.uk

