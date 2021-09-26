Tractor run is poignant tribute for Steve

A CONVOY of tractors made a poignant journey from Dr Kershaw’s Hospice in Royton to Dobcross Band Club in memory of popular local farmer Steve Alderson.

The trip, organised by Saddleworth Tractor Group, raised £2,480 and counting for the hospice as well as remembering the Delph man and group member who died in April. Tractors of all models, sizes and colours filled the band club’s car park as guests enjoyed a BBQ, entertainment and a raffle.

Wendy, Steve’s partner, said: “Thanks Saddleworth Tractor Group and friends of Steve for organising this.



“It was a great day and fantastic tribute and he would have loved it.

“Thanks also to John and the bar staff Glenn and Steven on the barbecue, and everyone else that helped and all who came and supported this fantastic day for Dr Kershaw’s.”

Donations can still be made on the Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/saddleworthtractorruninmemoryofsteve

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

