Job Vacancy: Head of Development and Fundraising – Global Grooves

Global Grooves is recruiting a Head of Development & Fundraising to join their team.
JOB PURPOSE
Following a period of significant growth, Global Grooves is looking to appoint a highly experienced and strategic fundraising professional with a proven track record of securing significant income through bid writing, tenders, corporate partnerships and other fundraising to join our team.
Working with our senior management team and board to help shape organisational strategy and align fundraising activity to meet ambitious goals, the right candidate will leverage their experience and contacts to consolidate existing income streams and identify new opportunities for growth.
WHO ARE GLOBAL GROOVES?
Since 2003, Global Grooves has brought inspirational Carnival practice from around the world into communities across the north of England and internationally. We are passionate about embracing authentic, diverse art forms with integrity and respect, and developing a distinctive UK Carnival aesthetic. Global Grooves is a fully Charitable Community Benefit Society with limited liability registered with the FCA. Society number 7807.
Details in a snapshot
Job title: Head of Development & Fundraising
Salary: £42,000 pro-rata. Part Time Role: 3 days per week (there may be opportunities to extend to up to 5 days, if a business case can be made). Working hours can be flexible.
Reports to: CEO
Line management: Ad-hoc Freelance fundraising support.
Contract: Minimum 2 year fixed term contract, extension possible.
Location: The Vale, Unit 2 Vale Mill, Micklehurst Road, Mossley, OL5 9JL. Hybrid working option is available.
Probation period: Reviewed at 6 months.
Benefits: Annual leave entitlement is 20 days a year plus public holidays. Pension: Auto enrolment begins three months after start date. Vitality Health insurance following probation. Flexible working.
Closing date: Midnight on Sunday 20th October
How to apply
Interested? Great! We’d love to hear from you.
To find our more and apply for this post;
- Download, read and digest the recruitment pack and supporting documents to learn more about the opportunity and Global Grooves. We recommend visiting our websites; www.globalgrooves.org / www.the-vale.co.uk.
- Prepare your application – this must include; a CV or details of your previous experience and a covering letter of no more than two pages, highlighting why you would like to work with Global Grooves. These should demonstrate how you meet the person specification and provide confidence you can meet the needs of the role and job description.
- If you would like further information then email hello@globalgrooves.org and we can arrange a phone chat. We welcome pre-application discussions.
- Send your application to hello@globalgrooves.org with the subject line Global Grooves Head of Development & Fundraising application.
Timeline
- Applications close midnight Sunday 20th October 2024
- Applications shortlisted and notified by Wednesday 23rd October 2024
- Interviews will be held on Wednesday 30th October 2024 (9am – 5pm)
- We expect to notify the outcome of interviews by Monday 4th November.
- Start date asap (negotiable)