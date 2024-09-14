Job Vacancy: Head of Development and Fundraising – Global Grooves

Global Grooves is recruiting a Head of Development & Fundraising to join their team.

JOB PURPOSE

Following a period of significant growth, Global Grooves is looking to appoint a highly experienced and strategic fundraising professional with a proven track record of securing significant income through bid writing, tenders, corporate partnerships and other fundraising to join our team.

Working with our senior management team and board to help shape organisational strategy and align fundraising activity to meet ambitious goals, the right candidate will leverage their experience and contacts to consolidate existing income streams and identify new opportunities for growth.

WHO ARE GLOBAL GROOVES?

Since 2003, Global Grooves has brought inspirational Carnival practice from around the world into communities across the north of England and internationally. We are passionate about embracing authentic, diverse art forms with integrity and respect, and developing a distinctive UK Carnival aesthetic. Global Grooves is a fully Charitable Community Benefit Society with limited liability registered with the FCA. Society number 7807.

Details in a snapshot

Job title: Head of Development & Fundraising

Salary: £42,000 pro-rata. Part Time Role: 3 days per week (there may be opportunities to extend to up to 5 days, if a business case can be made). Working hours can be flexible.

Reports to: CEO

Line management: Ad-hoc Freelance fundraising support.

Contract: Minimum 2 year fixed term contract, extension possible.

Location: The Vale, Unit 2 Vale Mill, Micklehurst Road, Mossley, OL5 9JL. Hybrid working option is available.

Probation period: Reviewed at 6 months.

Benefits: Annual leave entitlement is 20 days a year plus public holidays. Pension: Auto enrolment begins three months after start date. Vitality Health insurance following probation. Flexible working.

Closing date: Midnight on Sunday 20th October