Take on the scarily challenging Oldham Half for people with cancer this Halloween

CANCER support charity Maggie’s are on the lookout for runners to take on the challenge of the Oldham Half Marathon to support people with cancer and their loved ones.

The Halloween inspired half marathon is back on Sunday, October 27 after a successful return last year.

The borough’s 13.1 mile course is widely regarded as one of the toughest half marathon events in the country, with its hilly landscape that is incredibly popular among local running clubs, charities, businesses and residents.

June Allingan, a volunteer at Maggie’s Oldham, is urging people to get involved. She completed the gruelling half marathon last year, at the age of 80.

June said: “If I can do it, anybody can do it! With a little bit of training of course, it’s worth it for the stunning views and to support Maggie’s in the work that they do.”

Trish Morgan, centre head at Maggie’s Oldham, said: “It’s great to see the Oldham Half back again for another year – we really enjoyed being there last year and representing not only Maggie’s but the town too. Running a half marathon takes dedication and hard work, and with it being Halloween we’re looking forward to seeing everybody’s outfits. It would be great to see lots of Maggie’s runners out there on the day.

“At Maggie’s, we provide expert cancer care at our centre located on the grounds of Royal Oldham Hospital. All our support is free, you don’t need to make an appointment – just come in.”

Runners can join Team Maggie’s for as little as £10, with the aim of raising £100 in sponsorship to enable Maggie’s to continue to support anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis in Oldham, Rochdale, Ashton and beyond. All runners receive a free Maggie’s running vest or t-shirt for taking part.

For more information or to sign up for the Maggie’s Team, please email oldhamfundraising@maggies.org

Maggie’s offers the best possible support free to anyone with cancer, as well as their families and friends, who walk through our doors. Our centres sit alongside NHS hospitals and Maggie’s can also support you online. The majority of Maggie’s funding is from voluntary donations.

To find out more about Maggie’s Oldham please visit the centre at Sir Norman Stoller Building, The Royal Oldham Hospital, OL1 2JH or get in touch on 0161 989 0550 / oldham@maggies.org

