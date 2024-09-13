Technology helps rescue lost walker in Saddleworth

TECHNOLOGY helped mountain rescue volunteers find a lost walker in the Dovestones area of Saddleworth.

Members of Oldham Mountain Rescue Team (OMRT) were summoned just as darkness fell on Monday evening (September 9).

They were called by Greater Manchester Police after reports of a walker who had become lost came in.

Using PhoneFind technology, they were located at the Fox Stone cairn, high up on the hillside.

A small group from OMRT were sent to walk them down to safety.

In total, 19 crew members were involved in the operation for around 90 minutes.

PhoneFind is a tool used by mountain rescue teams to locate individuals in need of assistance.

When activated, the person receives a text message with simple instructions to follow and their phone’s GPS data is then utilised to pinpoint their location.

Saddleworth-based OMRT, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, provides an essential and life-saving service to local people 365 days a year but is funded almost entirely by the generosity of public donations.

To find out more about OMRT or to donate, visit https://omrt.org

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

