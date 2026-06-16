VB Health – Your one-stop shop for Health & Wellness in Saddleworth

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A LOCAL healthcare and wellbeing business is continuing to grow in Springhead, bringing a wide range of trusted services together under one roof for the Saddleworth community.

VB Health, based at County End Business Centre, was founded by Advanced Aesthetic Nurse and Independent Prescriber Vicki Broughton, who has more than 30 years of nursing experience across a variety of NHS specialities.

After establishing VB Aesthetics in 2014, Vicki expanded her vision in 2020 by creating VB Health – a welcoming space where people can access high-quality healthcare, wellness and aesthetic services closer to home.

Today, VB Health is home to a growing team of independent practitioners oNering services including physiotherapy, blood tests, private GP appointments, counselling, podiatry, earwax removal, and medically supported weight management programmes.

The clinic is also the home of VB Aesthetics, which provides a range of advanced skin and aesthetic treatments tailored to individual needs. Every treatment begins with a thorough consultation, with patient wellbeing and natural-looking results at the heart of the approach.

VB Health is proud to be a CQC-registered clinic, giving patients confidence that services are delivered in a safe, regulated environment that meets recognised standards of care.

“Our aim has always been to create a space where people can access trusted healthcare and wellbeing services locally,” said Vicki. “We want patients to feel comfortable, supported and confident that they’re receiving the highest standard of care.”

As demand continues to grow, VB Health is also inviting health, beauty and wellbeing professionals to join its thriving multidisciplinary community.

The clinic has a selection of newly refurbished treatment rooms available to rent on flexible terms, making them ideal for practitioners looking to establish or expand their business in a professional setting. Rooms are suitable for a wide range of services, including nursing, physiotherapy, counselling, podiatry, beauty treatments and holistic therapies.

Practitioners benefit from reception support, a comfortable waiting area, disabled access and free onsite parking. In addition, VB Health oNers a dedicated training and conference space, available for workshops, professional training, networking events, meetings and wellbeing sessions.

With its combination of healthcare expertise, wellbeing services and collaborative working opportunities, VB Health is continuing to establish itself as a valuable community resource and a growing hub for health and wellness in Saddleworth.

For more information and to enquire about services or room rental opportunities, visit www.vbhealth.co.uk or call 01457 237171.