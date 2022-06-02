Jubilee games and fun at Greenfield Primary

THERE was fun and games at a Jubilee Celebration Day at Greenfield Primary School to mark the Queen’s 70 years of service.

Children enjoyed a host of activities and games on the school field for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, organised by the school’s PTA.

These included two bouncy mazes and other inflatables, a beat the goalie, obstacle course, giant darts board and archery. There was also a special visit from the fire brigade based at Mossley Fire Station.

The school put on a fantastic Jubilee picnic outside in the playground, which was decorated with flags and bunting, and pupils got in the spirit of the day by dressing in red, white and blue.

