World-wide LoveChain to help raise funds for Greenfield group

A CREATIVE initiative from a Greenfield-based group is hoping to make a paper-chain large enough to circle the world as well as raise much-needed funds to keep their doors open.

Members of Funky Fitness and Fun, a group for people with additional needs which meets at The Satellite Centre on Wellington Road, are already busy working on the ‘LoveChain’.

The scheme, which was the idea of helper Graham Unsworth, aims to see Funky Fitness complete a one-mile paper-chain and get sponsorship for their efforts.



And they hope other non-profit organisations, clubs, schools, and societies around the world will join in and create a one-mile paper-chain to raise their own funds and stretch the chain 24,901 miles around the world.

The project has the support of their patron Grasscroft-based actor John Henshaw, star of ‘Early Doors’, ‘Born and Bred’, and his latest film ‘The Keeper’.

He said: “What a brilliant idea this is. It isn’t just raising funds but it is also teaching members new skills while socialising and having fun.

“Let’s hope people get behind this project and support a much-needed organisation like Funky Fitness and Fun.”

The group has even come up with an anthem and a dance to accompany the LoveChain. Based on the 1970s hit ‘LoveTrain’, staff member Anita Lee, a professional singer, has adapted the lyrics and they have choreographed their own dance.

Carita Smith, founder and director of the group, commented, “Our organisation provides support and care for our members with additional needs throughout Oldham, Saddleworth and Manchester, empowering them to reach their full potential, keeping fit, eating healthy foods and, above all, having fun.



“Unfortunately, like most people we have been hit extremely hard by the global Covid pandemic and we are struggling financially to keep the doors open for our members and staff.”

Members are also busy compiling fundraising packs to take out to local cafes and businesses so customers can make paper-chains while enjoying a cuppa, having their hair done, or taking a break from some gym work.

• If you are interested in sponsoring the project, receiving a fundraising pack or registering to make your own LoveChain visit LoveChain.uk for full details.

You can also email carita.smith@lovechain.uk or call 07706 709 492.

Find out more about Funky Fitness and Fun online: funkyfitnessandfun.co.uk

