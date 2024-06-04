Kevin Sinfield will keep Rob Burrow at the centre of his fundraising

KEVIN Sinfield says ‘little mate’ Rob Burrow will remain at the centre of all his charity fundraising after the rugby league legend’s death.

The 41-year-old passed away on the afternoon of Sunday, June 2 after living with motor neurone disease for four-and-a-half years.

His legacy will live on as a groundbreaking ceremony for the Rob Burrow Centre for MND took place at Leeds’ Seacroft Hospital just a day after he died – at his request.

And Grasscroft-based Sinfield, whose fifth physical challenge will finish where the first one started – the Farrars Arms pub – said Burrow will stay at the core of all he and his team do.

He said: “He cared about everybody and what’s really, really important is that Rob Burrow continues to live forever.

“Our team, everybody in the MND community and everyone that has supported us previously will make sure that Rob’s name is at the forefront of everything we do going forward.

“To see what he has done over the last four-and-a-half years. I was amazed at some of the things he has done on the rugby field but to see some of the things he has done over the last four-and-a-half years have been unbelievable.

“The respect and love and admiration I’ve got for him couldn’t be any higher.

“The inspiration he has given everyone across the UK who has been across this story. It will live in their memories forever.

“He was so brave, so tough. I wish he could have seen the outpouring of love.

“I think we all lose special people but it’s very, very rare you lose someone who is so special to so many different people.

“He’ll leave a massive hole. Players from Australia we played alongside and guys who’ve coached us have sent us their best wishes and their thoughts.”

Burrow’s death led to a wave of tributes from familiar names, including the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Fans of all rugby league clubs have also been leaving tributes at Leeds’ AMT Headingley stadium.

The Challenge Cup finals day at Wembley will also see a minute’s silence ahead of both the men’s and women’s competitions, as well as supporters being encouraged to join in an applause during the seventh minute of all four matches, the Champion Schools and 1895 Cup finals too.

Burrow leaves behind wife Lindsey and children Macy, Maya and Jackson, who have all played a part in the raising of about £20 million towards MND charities.

And Sinfield added: “It’s a really sad time for everybody, the Burrow family especially with how courageous they’ve all been and to come to Seacroft Hospital and see some of the fruits of Rob’s work, he’d be so proud of it.

“I’ve heard they’re going to try and build it in record time now because that’s what Rob did, he broke records and wanted people to have a better outlook on life.

“He wanted people to have hope, he wanted to find a cure for this disease and building the centre, and the work he did over the four-and-a-half years, will ensure that for those who come after him, it will be a far better journey.”

Sinfield, 43, also paid a beautiful tribute to Burrow, who won eight Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and three World Club Challenges with Leeds.

He said: “You will continue to inspire me every day.

“I would always say that you were pound for pound the toughest player I ever played alongside.

“However, since your diagnosis, you were the toughest and bravest man I have ever met.

“The last four-and-a-half years, you showed the world what living and loving looked like and this was always done with the biggest smile on your face.

“I will miss you my little mate.”

