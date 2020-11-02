Vigil in Uppermill to remember those who have died at sea trying to seek asylum

THERE will be a small vigil held in Uppermill on Tuesday, November 3 in memory of the family who died in The English Channel last week, and all those who have lost their lives at sea trying to seek asylum.

People are invited to gather by the Peace Pole outside Uppermill Library for the vigil starting at 2pm. People must be socially distanced and wear masks.

Alternatively, people can join in from their own homes by holding their own vigil, taking photos and posting them to social media with the hashtags: #SafePassage #EuropeMustAct #BecauseWeCare

People are also invited to make a paper origami boat and can write on a message or perhaps the names of the family: Rasul, Shiva, Anita (age 9), Armin (age 6), Artin (15 months, still missing at sea).

On Wednesday, November 4 MPs will vote on an amendment to post-Brexit Immigration Bill that calls for unaccompanied child refugees to be reunited with close relatives in the UK after December 31.

Find out more: https://www.facebook.com/events/794839747752675/

