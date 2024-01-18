Lack of grit hits the fan as Saddleworth struggles

SADDLEWORTH appears to be showing why grit bins should have stayed as people struggle in icy conditions.

As the Independent covered, Oldham Council discussed taking some from the area’s North, South and West and Lees wards off the streets.

Despite an apparent rethink and what was termed ‘a much wider consultation with ward members’ 40 were still removed.

Now with temperatures dipping as low as minus eight after snowfall, people are faced with hazardous conditions on the roads, with some claiming they cannot get out of their house and even talking about taking legal action.

However, the authority insists some ward councillors chose not to sponsor bins that will be taken.

Cllr Chris Goodwin told Saddleworth Independent: ‘’As part of the review of grit bins all councillors were consulted before any final decisions were made, taking their views on board, and explaining fully the reasoning why any grit bins were being removed or relocated.

’In the Saddleworth North, Saddleworth South and Saddleworth West and Lees wards, 40 bins were removed, however there are currently 333 grit bins remaining.

‘’Of the 40 that were removed, 21 were located on streets that are on a primary gritting route, a further four were located on private roads and one was assessed to not be required because it was on a flat road.

‘’A further 14 that were sponsored by the ward councillors were removed because they were rarely filled or used and were causing an obstruction without providing any benefit to the public.

‘’The ward councillors were offered the opportunity to continue sponsoring these 14 grit bins on the basis that they were regularly filled, however they declined to fund this from their budgets.

‘’The remaining 333 grit bins in the three Saddleworth wards will continue to be maintained by the Council and primary and secondary routes will be gritted by our fleet, as required, ensuring our highways remain accessible and safe.”

Saddleworth Independent revealed nine grit bins in Uppermill were earmarked for removal, with one relocated, with four in Grasscroft also on a list of those that would be taken away.

An internal review followed but Oldham Council still opted to end their availability.

Speaking long before this cold snap, Saddleworth North Conservative Luke Lancaster now seems prophetic.

He said: “When the cold weather sets in, it’s really important they have the grit bin provision and the salt there to clear the road, to get to work, to get to school, to do whatever they need to do.

“They can’t always rely on the grit wagons clearing the roads. They’ll really miss that provision.

“Getting off small residential streets on to the main road is the hard part.”

Cllr Max Woodvine added: “I can see what’s going to happen when winter sets in, we’re going to be constantly emailing asking for gritters to go back as they’ve missed bits.

“They’re making more work for themselves.”

That appears to be the case at the first real winter freeze and Cllr Goodwin insisted the primary routes will be gritted, while conceding some roads are inaccessible.

He added: “The council will, as far as reasonably possible, keep the primary highway network free of ice and snow at all times to help ensure a safe journey for all commuters.

“We do not have the resources to grit every street in the borough. Even if we could, gritters cannot access every road, especially those in rural locations.

“We would always urge anyone who is travelling to take caution.”

