Landscape Inside Out exhibition comes to Gallery Oldham

LOCAL landscapes are being brought inside for visitors to admire as Gallery Oldham hosts its first joint large-scale exhibition by two Mossley-based artists.

Landscape Inside Out brings together works by Liz Ackerley and Hugh Winterbottom, which explore the landscapes, moors, woodland and valleys surrounding their studios.

Hugh is an oil painter from Oldham and has an affinity with and understanding of these landscapes.

Liz, a mixed media artist, grew up in the south surrounded by heathland. She has a background in landscape design and a fascination and connection with her locality.

The title for this exhibition is based on the way both artists explore their surrounding landscapes. They create drawings and paintings, out on location, as a basis for studio work.

Their extensive outside studies form a direct connection with their experiences. They bring into the gallery the atmospheric feelings of the landscapes they have come to know so well.

The artwork for the exhibition was created from early 2020 onwards, during the Covid-19 pandemic, and has a more local and intimate focus.

It inspired a more thorough exploration of the landscapes on foot, in different weathers and seasons, and from different viewpoints.

The collaboration enables two very different, yet complementary, ways of interpreting the same landscapes.

Hugh’s oil paintings create depth and atmosphere through his exploration of colour and light.

Liz’s dynamic mixed media paintings seek to present her feelings about the landscapes by exploring the rich visual language of vistas and details.

They said: “We hope visitors experience the feelings of excitement and wellbeing, of being out in the landscape from our exhibition – that ‘sense of place’.

“Perhaps it will also encourage visitors to get out into the countryside and feel the benefits of nature first-hand.”

Landscape Inside Out is on show at Gallery Oldham from March 5 to June 4, with free entry. Works are for sale and a programme of events is planned.

The pair also recently featured on we a CountryFile podcast which you can listen to here: https://pod.fo/e/10e25e

To find out more about the artists visit www.lizackerleyart.com and

www.hughwinterbottom.co.uk

To find out more about events and exhibitions at Gallery Oldham visit

www.galleryoldham.org.uk

