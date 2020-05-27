Laps the way to do it! Twins ride for heroes

UNLIKE Proclaimers Charlie and Craig Reid who walked 500 miles, a pair of Austerlands twins are each cycling 500 laps for NHS workers.

Jack and Sam Glendinning are already more than halfway to achieving their ride for heroes goal.

When the seven-year-old siblings, pupils at Holy Trinity Dobcross Primary School, have completed their charity bike ride they will have both ridden 56 miles – all without leaving their garden.

A £200 fundraising target has already been topped.

Mum Louise, an executive officer with Public Health England, explained: “The idea came about by Captain Tom Moore doing his laps in the garden.

“The boys saw him on TV and social media and I suggested they could do something like him to raise money.

“They are completely aware of what is going on in the world. I haven’t shielded them and they know the consequences of coronavirus.

“Where we live is quite hilly and steep so they are limited to the garden and driveway.

“They weren’t confident cyclists before but doing this every day has built up their confidence.

“They have gone well past half way now and are determined to finish.

“Now and again they have a few days break but sometimes they are never off their bikes.”

• If you would like to support the twins’ fundraising ride then go online:

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/louise-glendinning

Share this story: Tweet





Print

