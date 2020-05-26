Solicitors use video calls to help clients with wills

AS the current lockdown continues, O’Donnell Solicitors have adapted to ensure they remain here for you.

The firm has temporarily closed both offices in Saddleworth but remains very much open for business, with staff working remotely.

They are using the same telephone numbers and emails and have set up video and telephone conferencing so they can accept instructions remotely.

O’Donnell Solicitors have seen an increasing number of enquiries in relation to wills and Lasting Powers of Attorney (LPAs) recently as people take the time to reflect and plan ahead.

If someone dies without a valid will, it falls to the rules of intestacy to decide how the contents of an estate are to be divided. An estate includes everything a person owned, including property and its contents, money, investments, cars and other personal possessions.

For some individuals and couples, the decision regarding who will inherit their estate is fairly straightforward. However, with second and subsequent marriages now commonplace, family relationships can often be more complicated.

Contested wills are on the increase. To avoid this happening, consider your options very carefully.

You should also ensure your will is clearly and concisely written to avoid any misinterpretation.

For it to be valid, a will must be in writing and you must sign it the presence of two independent witnesses, who must also sign the document.

Always make sure your will is up to date. There are several instances that may result in a need to review your will, including a change in your relationship situation, property ownership or becoming a parent or guardian.

You may also wish to put in place a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA). This means you can choose who you want to make decisions on your behalf if you are no longer able to.

An LPA can relate to your financial affairs or your health and wellbeing, or you can elect to cover both.

If you do not make an LPA, then in the event you lose the mental capacity to make your own decisions, an application must be made to the Court for a Deputy to be appointed and you will have no say as to who is chosen.

An LPA is valid as soon as it is completed and registered with the Office of Public Guardian.

If you have a Lasting Power of Attorney in place, you should review this regularly to ensure that it is up to date.

