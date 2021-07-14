Late finish for Uppermill FC

IT will be a much shorter summer break than usual for Uppermill FC due to the extended season because of the impact of Covid-19.

Some of their junior teams did not finish their fixtures until June 30 with games played in midweek to complete the season.

The senior teams saw their Manchester League campaigns abandoned, though cup competitions were organised.

And the second team reached the final of the Open Trophy, losing 1-0 to Stockport Georgians.

There was success for the Under-7s as they won the division two final of the JFC Sports Cup beating West End Boys Lions in the final.

The U12s lost to West Gorton Greys in the division two final of the JFC Sports Cup.

U15 Blues were beaten by Chadderton Park Sports Club Dragons in the semi-final of the Orange Cup,

And U15 Whites made the last four of the division three JFC Sports Cup where they lost to Dukinfield Tigers.

U14 Blues lost to Moston Brook in the division four final of the JFC Sports Cup.

Club secretary Michelle Simpson said: “The coaches, players and parents have all been fantastic. Whatever has been asked of them they have done, following all the Covid guidelines laid down by us as a club, following the FA and Government advice and the venue guidelines.

“The committee is now in the registration phase again, getting our teams signed on and ready for next season, and ordering kit and equipment as needed.

“Our coaches and players though are having a well-earned rest for a couple of weeks before starting training again in July and August.

“Our seniors start back in August, with our juniors when they go back to school. Most of our teams are full but I advertise on our Facebook page if spaces are available.”

Unfortunately, the club has not been unable to hold its customary club presentation day due to the Covid restrictions but will give all its junior players a trophy as a thank you for their hard work this season.

