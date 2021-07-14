Local football clubs to feature in new book

FOLLOWING the success of John Gilder’s first book on amateur football in Oldham, which sold out in 14 days, he is publishing a second volume soon.

While volume one featured Match of the Day reports from 1995-2017, this second highlights the news and views from 1981-2017, during which time John was the Oldham Evening Chronicle’s amateur football correspondent.

All football clubs in the Oldham area are mentioned in the book, and while the likes of Diggle, Uppermill and others are featured throughout, there is a separate chapter ‘Village People’ which spotlights other clubs in Saddleworth.

There are many quirky stories in the 270-pages, A4 book, alongside the ups and downs, the trials and tribulations and some poignant pieces,

Packed full of black and white and colour images, it is a treasure-trove of nostalgia. And while John describes his first book as a ‘starter’ this next book, due out in August/September, is sure to be the ‘main course’.

To order a copy, email John at johngilder@btopenworld.com

