Leading lawyers educate Oldham Sixth Formers

TOP lawyers took time out of their busy schedules to help inspire and educate Oldham Sixth Form College students.

Lubna Shuja, President of The Law Society for England and Wales, and Pamela Walsh, President of Oldham Law Association, joined forces to provide a talk to 170 pupils.

Pamela, an Associate Solicitor in the Care Department at Oldham-based law firm Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers Ltd, set herself some challenges during her year-long appointment as the President of the Oldham Law Association (OLA).

The first was to change the Constitution to allow junior members of the profession to become members of the OLA, which she achieved in a few weeks of being appointed.

The second was to provide an educational talk to local A-Level Law students to give them an insight into the profession so she formed a partnership with Oldham Sixth Form College (OSFC) to deliver just that.

Working with the college’s Law Lecturer, Laura Siddall, Pamela contacted The Law Society to coordinate a special visit from Lubna.

She is the first Asian and Muslim and only the seventh female to become President of the Law Society of England and Wales, which was established in 1825 and today represents, promotes, and supports more than 220,000 solicitors.

Pamela said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Lubna to Oldham. The Oldham Law Association worked with Oldham Sixth Form College to organise an event that saw Lubna speak to students and tell them the story of her journey into law, as well as tips for future success. It was inspiring to all who were able to attend.

“Members of the Oldham Law Association also had the pleasure and privilege to meet with her before the event started, and she spoke of the work undertaken by The Law Society and took questions from the solicitors.”

The talk took place in the college’s lecture theatre, with additional temporary seating put in place to cater for the 170 students who were eager to listen and ask questions about Lubna’s career and the legal profession.

The college’s Law Lecturer Laura said: “We were honoured to welcome Lubna to meet with our law students.

“I cannot thank Lubna, Pam and the team at Pearson enough for giving our students this amazing opportunity, we will be forever grateful.

“It is important that we all contribute to the future generation of legal professionals and commit to the promotion of equality and diversity within the law.

“Lubna gave an inspirational speech and finished by engaging in a Q & A session.”

Amaima Naveed, an A-level Law student, said: “Lubna is an inspirational, dedicated Asian woman providing footsteps for young women to enter into the law and breaking the stereotypes that a woman is less capable than a man. This was an important occasion to learn valuable life experience.”

Hajirah Zia, a Trainee Solicitor in the Commercial Property Department at Pearson, added: “It was an incredible honour to meet Lubna and hear her share her inspiring journey into her legal career.

“As a Muslim Asian female starting off on her legal career and someone who truly values diversity, this meeting was a very memorable one for me.

“It highlighted that with perseverance and determination, we too can combat stereotypes and aim for the stars.”

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers Ltd can trace its roots back to 1874 and now offers a range of legal and financial services to private and commercial clients from offices in Oldham, Hollinwood and Failsworth.

