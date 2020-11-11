Parish Council and MP pay respects

BEFORE the second lockdown, Saddleworth Parish Council chair, Cllr Barbara Beeley, paid respects to the fallen ahead of Remembrance Sunday by laying their wreath on the memorial at St Chad’s Gardens, Uppermill.

Elsewhere, Debbie Abrahams, MP for Oldham East and Saddleworth, laid a wreath at Oldham’s town centre war memorial.

She said: “We are at war with coronavirus, and we all have to observe the basic rules if we’re going to defeat the virus – but that doesn’t mean we can’t show our respect for all those who made the ultimate sacrifice during the many other wars we have fought to preserve our freedoms.”

