Lees primary school receives online safety savvy accreditation accolade

HEY With Zion has successfully completed a comprehensive online safety training programme demonstrating its commitment to keeping children and young people safe online.

The Lees primary school has received a National Online Safety (NOS) Certified School Accreditation for its whole school community approach to protecting children in the online world.

NOS is a multi award-winning digital training provider with extensive resources in online safety, developed in line with the Department of Education’s statutory requirements.

Headteacher Andrew Clowes said: “One of the very few good things to come out of this pandemic is that schools and children have become more adept with technology.

“Our school has invested a lot of money in extra hardware, for use in school and for loan to families, and is investing a lot of time in upskilling children in their use of information and communications technology (ICT).

“As use of ICT increases, risks grow too. So, this is an excellent way of ensuring we all stay up to date with emerging technologies and their challenges, to make sure our children are as safe as possible while they learn.”

James Southworth, co-founder at NOS, said: “By completing our training programme, the school has shown its strong commitment to implementing an effective whole school approach to online safety.

“It can be increasingly difficult for schools and parents to stay ahead of online threats and ensure both children and staff are safeguarded from potentially harmful and inappropriate online material.

“We arm schools with the knowledge they need to understand online dangers and how best to react to any problems.”

Additionally, Hey with Zion has maintained its gold quality award status from The Historical Association, the UK National charity for history. The quality mark recognises and promotes high quality history provision in schools.

Pupils Joe Crossley and Emily Mooney are pictured with the certificate during a wacky clothing fundraiser day for Alder Hey Hospital and a school in Gambia that Hey With Zion sponsors.

