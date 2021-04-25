Oldham College student designs winning ‘We Got This’ concept for city-region travel safe campaign

AN Oldham College student has taken her first steps towards an exciting career in the creative industries after coming up with the winning concept for a new travel safe campaign.

Graphic Design student Mavish Tahir’s ‘We Got This’ campaign will run on social media channels, including Our Pass and Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), until the start of the Easter holidays.

The campaign encourages young people to keep following Covid-19 safety advice – including wearing a face covering – when traveling on public transport.

The design by 17-year-old Mavish was selected by judges following a competition held by the Greater Manchester Colleges Group, open to further education and sixth form colleges across the city-region.

Richard Caulfield, Association of Colleges Area Director and chair of the judging panel, said: “The quality of entrants was high, but what really impressed judges about Mavish’s submission was her clear and concise design and messaging.

“Disruption to learning due to lockdowns has been challenging for students’ education and wellbeing, so it’s good that many college students are now returning to face-to-face learning.

“We want to keep everyone safe, confident and learning. ‘We Got This’ can help play an important part in doing this across the city-region over the next few weeks.”

Mavish, from Coppice, said: “My idea was to bring people together as a community using the ‘WeGotThis’ slogan, which can transfer to a simple hashtag and young people can also communicate and share ideas of how they are dealing with the pandemic over social media.



“My poster designs show a variety of young people from different backgrounds and cultures. Again, they include my slogan to try and bring young people together across Greater Manchester.”

Cllr Sean Fielding, GMCA’s Employment, Skills and Digital lead, said: “Our Pass has over 40,000 active members and pre-pandemic we were seeing more and more young people travelling by bus.

“It’s really important to be adaptable in the current situation, listen to young people and ensure everyone stays safe.

“I’d like to congratulate Mavish for her winning design. She’s a great credit to Oldham College.

“I look forward to seeing her campaign being used on Our Pass and TfGM social media channels.”

Alun Francis, Oldham College Principal and Chief Executive added: “We’re really proud that Mavish’s design has been chosen as the winning concept for this city-region campaign.

“We hope that it plays an important role as gradually more and more of our students return safely for face-to-face learning.”

• For current travel advice, visit https://tfgm.com/coronavirus

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

