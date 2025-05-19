Top UK comedian the latest to perform in Saddleworth

SADDLEWORTH will play host to one of the UK’s top comedy sensations in an extra special performance.

Gary Meikle is bringing a preview of his Neurospicy tour to The Royal George in Greenfield on Friday, May 30.

And people have been told to expect ‘sharp wit, relatable observations, and no-holds-barred storytelling.’

In Neurospicy, the comic delves into the complexities of modern life, relationships, and the absurdities we all encounter.

The Scot says about it himself: “On January 23, 2024, I was diagnosed as being neuro divergent, which was kind of a surprise to me, funnily enough not to anyone that knows me.

“Although surprising, this pretty much answered my full life and why I am the way I am.

“I’ll give you a first-hand insight from my delusional eyes to what goes on in my ever-expanding mind with stories of how I’ve managed to survive through a life of total confusement to how and why I now prefer to be alone – mostly!“

Gary’s honest and often self-deprecating humour has been proved to resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.

So expect a night of side-splitting laughter as one of the UK’s most sought-after comedians will be live on stage in Saddleworth.

Tickets for the event, which begins at 8pm, cost £16.50 and can be bought at www.saddleworthcomedy.co.uk.