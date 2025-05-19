Entertainment

Top UK comedian the latest to perform in Saddleworth

Gary Carter May 19, 2025

SADDLEWORTH will play host to one of the UK’s top comedy sensations in an extra special performance.

Gary Meikle is bringing a preview of his Neurospicy tour to The Royal George in Greenfield on Friday, May 30.

And people have been told to expect ‘sharp wit, relatable observations, and no-holds-barred storytelling.’

In Neurospicy, the comic delves into the complexities of modern life, relationships, and the absurdities we all encounter.

The Scot says about it himself: “On January 23, 2024, I was diagnosed as being neuro divergent, which was kind of a surprise to me, funnily enough not to anyone that knows me.

“Although surprising, this pretty much answered my full life and why I am the way I am.

“I’ll give you a first-hand insight from my delusional eyes to what goes on in my ever-expanding mind with stories of how I’ve managed to survive through a life of total confusement to how and why I now prefer to be alone – mostly!“

Gary’s honest and often self-deprecating humour has been proved to resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.

So expect a night of side-splitting laughter as one of the UK’s most sought-after comedians will be live on stage in Saddleworth.

Tickets for the event, which begins at 8pm, cost £16.50 and can be bought at www.saddleworthcomedy.co.uk.