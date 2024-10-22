Legal 500 status honour for Saddleworth solicitors

PEARSON Solicitors and Financial Advisers has again been recognised as a ‘Leading Firm’ in the 2025 edition of The Legal 500, with two of their partners named as ‘Recommended Lawyers’.

The firm’s employment department, co-led by joint heads Alan Lewis and Susan Mayall, has been acknowledged in the prestigious legal guide for the second consecutive year.

The prominent publication assesses law firms and individual lawyers through a rigorous research programme, identifying the top performers across 150 jurisdictions and various practice areas.

Pearson is one of only six firms in the northwest to be ranked for services to both employees and employers.

Alan Lewis and Susan Mayall have again been named ‘Recommended Lawyers’, with Alan distinguished as a ‘Leading Partner’, a title he has held for several years.

The Legal 500 describes a Leading Partner (formerly known as Leading Individual) as “the strongest partners in their field, leading on market-leading deals and endorsed by peers and clients alike.”

Alan commented: “Achieving a high ranking in The Legal 500, which is based on direct client feedback and the opinions of other members of the legal community, truly reflects our high standing in the legal profession.

“The Legal 500 is the leading directory of law firms in the UK and Susan and I feel immensely proud of all members of our team who have contributed to this ranking.”

Feedback from The Legal 500 Commentary stated: “Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers in Manchester offers unique legal and financial advice to employee clients, covering the full spectrum of employment matters.

“The team has significant experience representing employees in group actions, handling executive termination negotiations, disciplinary matters, and advising on restrictive covenants.”

It added: “Alan Lewis specialises in disputes involving directors and senior executives, while Susan Mayall offers broad expertise across various employment issues, including discrimination and TUPE cases.

“Since joining the firm in 2022, Lewis has expanded the employment team by recruiting nine additional fee earners and support staff, emphasising the firm’s commitment to providing high-quality legal support and investing in technology to enhance service delivery.”

Pearson Solicitors and Financial Advisers offers legal and financial services to private and commercial clients from four offices in Oldham, Hollinwood, Failsworth and Milnrow.

Find out more on their website: www.pearsonlegal.co.uk

