Police warning after spate of car thefts across Saddleworth

Residents in Saddleworth are being urged to remain vigilant following a series of vehicle thefts reported over recent days.

Greater Manchester Police said three vehicles have been stolen since April 10, with incidents recorded in Lees and Delph.

Officers confirmed that one of the stolen vehicles was a Toyota, while the other two were Nissans.

Police are advising owners of these makes to take extra precautions, including considering additional security measures, to help reduce the risk of theft.

The warning comes as part of ongoing efforts to keep residents informed and prevent further incidents in the area.