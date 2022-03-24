The Jungle Book swings back to Oldham Coliseum

A MUSICAL adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s famous story The Jungle Book offers a perfect treat for the whole family to enjoy this Easter at Oldham Coliseum Theatre.

Join Mowgli the man cub, his wolf pack and friends Baloo the bear and Bagheera the panther in this classic coming of age story; packed with memorable songs, humour and brilliant storytelling.

Can Mowgli outwit the cruel and powerful tiger Shere Khan? With the help of his friends he learns the law of the jungle and confronts the dangers in his path.

Performed by a cast of seven talented actors, The Jungle Book explores the universal themes of family, belonging and identity.

First programmed for Spring 2020, The Jungle Book was in rehearsals when theatres across the UK closed on March 16, 2020, at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Director Sarah Punshon said: “We’re all so excited to get our teeth back into this fantastic story.

The adaptation is so joyful and funny, the songs so catchy, and Katie’s design so much fun to swing about in!

“I’m delighted so many of the original cast have been able to come back and thrilled to be working with Gareth and Sam as our new Shere Khan and Bagheera.”

The stage-musical of The Jungle Book was adapted by Olivier award winning writer Jessica Swale with songs by Joe Stilgoe and is directed at the Coliseum by Sarah Punshon, designed by Katie Scott, with Musical Direction by Tayo Akinbode and Movement Direction by Stuart Bowden.



Perhaps best known for the Disney animated version, The Jungle Book was originally a collection of short stories written by Rudyard Kipling in 1894, who was born in Mumbai (then known as Bombay) in 1865.

When he was five he was sent to England to live with a foster family in Southsea, but he returned to India when he turned 16 and became a journalist, writing poems and stories in his spare time.

The Jungle Book is the first family show that the Coliseum has produced outside of the festive season for more than a decade.

Presented in arrangement with Children’s Theatre Partnership / Fiery Angel (London), it runs at Oldham Coliseum Theatre from April 7-24. Tickets can be booked by calling the Box Office on 0161 624 2829 or online at www.coliseum.org.uk

