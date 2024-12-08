Libraries to help Oldhamers stay warm this winter

LIBRARIES across Saddleworth and Oldham are once again available this winter as warm spaces for people to make use of.

Individuals can use the facilities to browse the internet, have a hot drink (excluding the Central Library) or just relax with a book.

Cllr Arooj Shah, Oldham Council Leader, said: “I know that as we head into winter many people are still feeling the effects of the cost of living crisis.

“That’s why we’re doing everything we can to support people who need us. If you do need help please don’t struggle in silence.

“Come to one of our libraries if you need to go somewhere warm or call us on our helpline if you need that bit of extra support.”

Libraries in Delph, Greenfield, Lees, and Uppermill are taking part in the Warm Welcome Spaces programme, as well as others across the borough, including Oldham Library and Lifelong Learning Centre.

Support available for people visiting includes free hot drinks (excluding the Central Library), comfortable seating and welcoming spaces for all ages, free access to the internet/Free WiFi, staff who can signpost to other support agencies, digital Lending Scheme and Digital Skills Support and family friendly activities including Bounce and Rhyme Sessions.

Visit Home – Oldham HLA to find out what other events are on at your local library.

There are also a range of other non-council operated venues taking part in the Warm Welcome Spaces programme this winter, details of which can be found here.

Providing warm spaces for residents is one of a number of ways Oldham Council is supporting people this winter.

As part of a £2.5m winter support campaign £200,000 has been given to charities and the voluntary sector to help residents in need, emergency fuel payments have been made available as well as food vouchers for eligible children and families who need support.

If a resident requires wellbeing or emergency support they can contact the council’s helpline on 0161 770 7007 between 9am and 5pm on weekdays.

Libraries across Oldham taking place in the Warm Welcome Spaces programme are:

Chadderton Library and Wellbeing Centre

Crompton Library

Delph Library

Failsworth Library

Fitton Hill Libary

Greenfield Library

Lees Library Community Hub

Limehurst Library

Northmoor Library

Oldham Library and Lifelong Learning Centre

Royton Library

Uppermill Library

