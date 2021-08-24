Megan hits cricket opponents for six

MEGAN Russell claimed six wickets for eight runs following a remarkable bowling spell for Greenfield Cricket Club.

Yet despite the best-ever bowling figures from the 14-year-old from Diggle, Megan surprisingly finished on the losing side in the Under-15s boys’ match at Werneth.

“It was a bit ridiculous to take six wickets in eight balls,” explained mum Sally who witnessed the feat at The Coppice.

“It was a great thrill, not only for me but for the other parents who are very supportive.”

Medium pace bowler Megan finished with figures of 6-18 from four overs as Werneth made 129-8 from their 20 overs. However, Uppermill could manage only 102-9 in reply.

The Saddleworth School student got into cricket through her participation in the Saddleworth Olympics in her days at Diggle Primary.

And since joining Greenfield, Megan has made great strides and plays for the men’s adult teams.

Megan is a regular in the fourth team and has also appeared for the third and second teams and has claimed a wicket for the seconds.

She was also a member of Greenfield Under-13s Lancashire Cup winning team.

Megan also plays for the U13s Oldham district boys’ team and represents south division in the Lancashire Cricket Foundation’s inter-league competition.

Megan has, however, been unsuccessful for each of the last two years in trials with Lancashire girls.

Sally added it was clear from an early age that Megan had hand-eye co-ordination for ball sports as she also represents Greater Manchester at hockey.

Megan, a midfield/forward player, plays for Oldham Hockey Club’s third team for who she is one of their leading goalscorers.

And Megan’s talents do not extend solely to sport as she is also a baritone in Dobcross Youth Band.

