Lighting up Saddleworth

FESTIVE cheer shone around Saddleworth’s villages in December thanks to homes and businesses which dressed their windows and gardens with bright displays.

And the winning entries that entered their displays into Saddleworth Parish Council’s Christmas Illuminations competition received their awards at a special presentation at the Civic Hall.

Cllr Barbara Beeley, chair of the Parish Council and one of the judges, said: “I love seeing all the Christmas lights – it really adds to the atmosphere in the community.

“It’s a wonderful job that we have at the end of the year to go around the community and see the amazing displays that so many people put so much effort in to.”

The winning residential displays were 5 Lowerfields in Dobcross, and 11 Clayton’s Close in Springhead. Best shop display was NK Hair Salon in Uppermill, Best Pub was The Waggon in Uppermill, and Best Community was Clayton’s Close in Springhead, which also had two other highly commended individual displays, at number 3 and number 14.

Other highly commended displays were at 33 Huddersfield Road, Denshaw; Saddleworth Crafts in Delph; and Lowerfields community in Dobcross.

There were also commended displays at 11 The Paddock in Greenfield, Lush Hair Salon in Austerlands, The Old Bell in Delph, 47 Platt Lane in Dobcross, 3 Fatherford Close in Diggle, Hebe Home and Gift, Neil Mellor, and Puddleducks, all in Uppermill.

