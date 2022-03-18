Tribute acts lead line-up for NHS Band Aid

A SPECTACULAR line-up of top tribute acts will take to the stage for the Blackpool Band Aid Festival.

The weekend of live music takes place at The Norbreck Castle Hotel on May 6-8 and will see seven bands and musicians entertain guests.

It is being held in support of the NHS The Christie Foundation Trust to help raise much-needed funds following the Covid-19 pandemic.



The weekend will star Andy Crosbie as Rocketman Elton John, Pete McCall – Europe’s No1 tribute to Rod Stewart and his band, award-winning Chis Hayward as Phil Collins and Genesis, the best 70s glam band on the circuit The Glam 45, 10-piece award-winning Soul Federation Soul & Motown, fabulous 60s band The Fourmost, and the brilliant Ian Adams as Freddie Mercury & Queen Experience.

And one lucky person will win a guitar signed by Brian May, guitarist from Queen.

Tickets cost £185 per person including three-night half board accommodation and all the entertainment.

Other options include: Non-Residents £65 – three-day pass; cherry pickers prices of Friday night £22 / Saturday night £22 / Sunday afternoon and night £25.

The hotel is now taking booking so call 0161 923 0300 to book your spot, using the reservation reference CCWNBO522.

You can also book online at ticketsource.co.uk or call 0333 666 3366.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

