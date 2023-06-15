Little French Cinema returns in July

THE LITTLE French Cinema, is pleased to announce its third full programme of French Films for 2023, screened in the Performance Space of Oldham Library.

Films are shown in French with English subtitles on the first Thursday of March, May, July, September and November 2023.

Thursday 6th July, 7pm.

La Fine Fleur: The Rose Maker (Comedy 2020)

Directed by Pierre Pinaud (Cert U 1hr 45 mins)

Eve Vernet was the largest rose grower in the area. Her business, though. Is on the verge of bankruptcy, about to be bought up by a powerful competitor. In addition, Vera, her faithful secretary has just employed three employees without gardening skills.

As usual the film will be screened in the Performance Space of Oldham Library, and of course all films are in French with English subtitles.

We are offering “two for one” tickets for Alliance Française members.

A limited number of tickets will be available on the door for £5 cash.

Advance Tickets for this and all remaining screenings can be purchased online by following this link:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/the-little-french-cinema-18502192039

Remaining screenings for the 2023 season are:

Thursday 7th September, 7pm (In partnership with the Alliance Française)

Continuer: Keep Going (Adventure Drama 2018)

Directed by Joachim Lafosse (Cert 15 1hr 24mins)

Thursday 2nd November, 7pm (In partnership with the Alliance Française and TV5)

Le Boucher: The Butcher (Crime Drama 1965)

Directed by Claude Chabrol (Cert 15 1hr 33 mins)

