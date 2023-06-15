Residents’ chance to find out more about multi-million pound Saddleworth water scheme

PEOPLE in Saddleworth will be able to find out more about a multi-million water scheme that is taking place on the doorstep in an exhibition.

United Utilities is inviting members of the public to find out more about the work planned to improve the area’s wastewater treatment works.

The North West’s water company is set to invest £12.8 million at its facility in Greenfield to help improve the ecological status on a stretch of the River Tame to ‘good.’

It will put money into new technology and processes to help improve the final effluent that is returned to the environment by reducing the levels of ammonia, phosphorus and BOD.

Tree and vegetation clearance is scheduled to start in July, with the works expected to finish in Summer 2025 subject to the necessary planning permissions.

As well as helping to improve the River Tame, United Utilities is also going to work with its contractors to improve the odour control on the site by covering two tanks as part of the proposed scheme.

It comes as the company recently revealed that it has been able to successfully bring forward £900 million of investment in the next two years to help improve river health right across the north west.

And residents can find out more at a public exhibition on Monday, June 19, from 3pm until 7.30pm, and Saddleworth Rangers rugby league club, on Shaw Hall Bank Road.

