Liver charity urges people in the North West to pledge to love their liver

One in five residents in the North West could be walking around with liver disease and be completely unaware because there are usually no symptoms in the early stages, the charity warns.

THE British Liver Trust is urging people to Love their Liver back to health in January and beyond.

Pamela Healy, Chief Executive at the British Liver Trust, said: “January is Love Your Liver awareness month – when we put a spotlight on the steps people can take to improve their liver health.

Ninety per cent of liver disease is avoidable and sadly, the numbers of people being diagnosed have been increasing at an alarming rate, with more than 10,030 being admitted to hospital with liver disease in the North West in 20/21, an increase of almost 20 per cent in ten years. They often don’t realise they have a problem until it is too late.”

The liver is as vital as the heart and lungs and carries out over 200 functions, including breaking down food to convert it into energy, fighting infections and removing toxins. Although it is remarkably resilient, and can repair itself up to a point, if left until symptoms appear, liver damage is often irreversible.

During Love Your Liver month the British Liver Trust encourages people to take a pledge that will help love their liver back to health. It includes three very simple steps.

1. Drink within recommended limits and have three consecutive days off alcohol every week

2. Cut down on sugar, carbohydrates and fat, and take more exercise

3. Know the risk factors for viral hepatitis and get tested or vaccinated if at risk

The charity also urges people to take its Love Your Liver online questionnaire which can tell you if your liver might be at risk.

Non-alcohol related fatty liver disease (NAFLD) could become the leading cause of liver disease in the next few years, overtaking alcohol, the charity says. The condition is normally caused by excess weight or obesity.

Pamela Healy said: “There are steps we can all take to improve our liver health, by eating a healthy balanced diet, being more active and moderating our alcohol intake. A common myth is that you have to be an alcoholic to damage your liver. The truth is that one in five people in the UK drink alcohol in a way that could harm their liver.”

