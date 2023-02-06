Water-way for Grasscroft lad Josh to prepare for Super League

JOSH Thewlis may be destined for national stardom as he looks to confirm his status as one of rugby league’s brightest young prospects – but he still called in a local favour.

For the Grasscroft-based Warrington Wolves star has revealed he went back to where it all started by doing off-season sessions at Waterhead ARLFC.

The full back or winger is competing for a local title as Saddleworth’s best current player as he lives ‘a couple of streets down’ from Leeds Rhinos’ Jack Sinfield.

But he is certainly in the shape to progress after making a big impression in what was a poor 2022 for his club, thanks to getting down to Peach Road – where he played his junior rugby.

“I do use the facilities and I do train in them,” said Josh.

“In the off-season, I did a bit of training there with Dave Byrne. He put me through my paces and the facilities there are really good.

“I used the new gym at the back, I didn’t do any running! Just running on the pitch there is horrible, it’s not like the ones you get these days!

“The money that’s been put in there is absolutely massive and it’s showing as well. The first team won the National Cup and is arguably the best side in Oldham at the minute.

“What Jon Perks and Keith Brennan have done there is second to none, they’ve turned the club around completely.

“I’ve a lot of mates who play at Waterhead, where I played all the way through. My little brother Jake played at Saddleworth Rangers, which I wasn’t too happy with at first!

“But they’ve a great club there and some great people involved in that club.”

Saddleworth may see a number of rugby league talents make heir mark in Super League in 2023, as well as Josh and Jack, there is Huddersfield’s Olly Russell.

But seeing what his near neighbour’s dad has done, raising millions for motor neurone disease charities, as well as awareness, with his physical challenges has provided some inspiration.

Josh, 20, added: “I’m definitely not sick of hearing the surname Sinfield around Grasscroft. My younger brother knows Kevin’s son and Kev’s a great bloke.

“What he’s doing for motor neurone disease charities at the moment shows he’s a real genuine bloke.

“I’ve never thought about joining Kevin on one of his training runs. It’s probably something I should’ve.

“But what he’s done is a different level, isn’t it? The stress he’s put his body under for one of his mates is amazing.

“Doing a bit more charity work is probably something I’ll look into.”

Off-field aims aside, Josh’s work at Waterhead has put him in good stead to go all out in Super League for 2023.

He has been handed the number two shirt at his club and with good performances comes recognition, which he enjoys.

Josh told Saddleworth Independent: “I get recognised a little bit more, people come up and talk to me, which is nice.

“I got a bit of a crack last year but for me, it’s about playing as much as I can as often as I can and finding a bit of form.

“When you’re playing well, it’s easy to kick on.”

