Live@thelibrary makes welcome return to Oldham

COME and join in the magic of live performance in Oldham as Live@thelibrary is back!

There is an exciting programme to entertain you over the coming months and there’s a bit of something for everyone including storytelling, music and cinema.

This season, which runs from September to December, celebrates Black History Month with a series of exhibitions and performances and launches the Live@Music programme.

The Easy Stride Band, whose music takes in reggae, soul and breakbeat, kick that off with a performance on November 18.

There is plenty for families to enjoy, including CBeebies Dommy B’s Best Adventure Ever.

The popular Small Cinema is also back and will be showing classics, including Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Jumanji and It’s a Wonderful Life.

Looking a bit further ahead there is the Christmas Show ‘Twinkle and the Magical Light Machine’ performed by Oldham Theatre Workshop.

Councillor Shaid Mushtaq, Cabinet Member for Education and Skills, said: “It’s great to have Live@thelibrary back as it delivers a diverse programme of performances which has attracted well-known names and acts as well as visitors from further afield.

“We believe this exciting programme will inspire and engage our audiences, offering high quality cultural experiences, all at affordable prices”.

The events take place in various venues across Oldham.

For the full programme visit https://tinyurl.com/y5w4zy4m

Children under 12 months are free. All accompanying adults must buy a ticket to attend children’s performances. Tickets are available from Eventbrite: https://tinyurl.com/68987jd2

