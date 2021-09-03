Philip Renold Awards for Saddleworth School’s D of E stars

THREE Saddleworth School pupils who delivered outstanding community service as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award schemes have received a prestigious accolade, writes Sabiha Uddin.

The Philip Renold Award was presented to Ciera Southern (silver award scheme) and jointly to Millie Mumford-Lloyd and Rebecca Woolfenden (bronze award scheme).

Philip Renold was an inspirational teacher at Saddleworth School for 12 years from the mid 1970s and introduced the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme there.

Each year, the award is presented in his name to recognise outstanding community service from pupils participating in the scheme.

Ciera supported a former neighbour who lives alone and struggles with Parkinson’s disease, assisting with shopping and general household jobs.

They also enjoyed craft activities together, including remodelling a dolls’ house.

Additionally, Ciera helped this lady’s 101-year-old mother with shopping and other errands.

Richard Knowles, a governor at Saddleworth School who presented the award, said: “Ciera was a very worthy winner.

“We hope all our pupils go on to do their Duke of Edinburgh Gold award at Sixth Form as the skills embrace the values and ethos of our school and will set you up well for future life.”

Millie and Rebecca, who could not attend the assembly to receive their awards in person due to Covid restrictions, were also recognised.

Millie supported primary school pupils in an After School Science Club for Key Stages 1 and 2.

She also helped Uppermill Museum with their database, with photocopying and scanning antique images, and creating gift bags.

Rebecca helped with the GCSE Maths Club for Year 6 pupils at Hey with Zion Primary School.



She also helped Oldham Roundthorn Salvation Army with organising their foodbank, delivering clothes and food to people in need as part of the Ancora Project and delivering envelopes for people who could not access church online.

Certificates were also presented to Year 10 students who completed their bronze awards, and a round of applause given for absent friends and colleagues.

Running since 1956, the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme operates in 144 countries, with about 420,000 participants just in the UK.

The four parts which must be completed at bronze, silver and gold level are volunteering in community service, developing practical and social skills, physical improvement, and planning, training and completing an expedition.

