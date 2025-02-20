Local college students land coveted Oxbridge places

SIXTEEN students from two local colleges can start to think about their next steps after successfully securing offers from Oxbridge universities.

Places at these seats of academic excellence are highly-prized and both Ashton Sixth Form and Oldham Sixth Form have outperformed national averages.

Four students from Ashton have had successful applications for Oxford and three have earned places at Cambridge, in disciplines such as Geography, Medicine, and Asian Languages.

At Oldham, five students have Cambridge in their sights and four have received offers to study at Oxford – with subjects spanning Chemistry, Engineering, History, Law, English, Medicine, and Psychology.

Dr Damian Windle, Head of The XL Academy at Ashton Sixth Form, attributes this success to carefully crafted programmes.

“Over many years, our colleges have developed interconnected and highly effective initiatives to support high-achieving students aspiring to the most competitive universities and courses,” he said.

“These programmes, informed by experience and research, continue to evolve and produce outstanding results.”

Oldham Sixth Form’s Assistant Principal highlights the collaborative effort behind these accomplishments – including with neighbouring Rochdale Sixth Form College.

“Our colleges have a long-standing tradition of enabling students to achieve outstanding results and develop the skills needed to thrive in university, apprenticeships, or employment,” Dr Richard Lee commented.

“For our most academic students, we’re committed to ensuring they can compete with the best across the UK.”

