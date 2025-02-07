Saddleworth estate agent shares Formula to sell your property

A SADDLEWORTH estate agent has drawn up a strategy to make properties as attractive to buyers as possible.

West Riding, based on Uppermill’s High Street, has found more than nine in 10 sellers have flaws when their home goes on the market.

62 per cent of the homeowners it sees do not have a buyer attraction strategy at all, with a further 29 per cent adopting a faulty one, including issues like marketing it to the wrong audience.

But help is at hand with the firm producing the very best marketing and following a proven method to attract the strongest buyers offering the best prices.

And it believes its 8 Steps to Sold Formula ensures it can generate interest in the houses it sells.

Created from experience of helping thousands of homeowners sell their homes and move on with their lives, it comes from a solid background.

It has been tried, tested and tweaked over 20 years to deliver the best possible results and selling experience for clients.

West Riding is now sharing it with people looking to sell so they can create specific property marketing that speaks directly to your target buyer.

It also helps follow a strategy to attract the best, most motivated buyers and demonstrate the level of skill required to negotiate the best possible deal for the seller before successfully progressing a sale from offer to completion.

Whether you are a West Riding client or working with another agent, this guide will walk people through the key steps needed to sell a property for a great price, in the timescale the seller wants.

*TO GET a copy of West Riding’s 8 Steps to Sold Formula, you can visit its office at 35, High Street, Uppermill or get in touch with Oliver Gill and his team, either by calling 01457 819181 or emailing hello@west-riding.co.uk.

