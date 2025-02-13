Wellifest Music Festival 2025 cancelled due to ‘major snags’

A FEW major snags’ in the organisation of Wellifest means the popular music festival will not go ahead this summer.

Organisers Rotary Saddleworth and Rotary Oldham Metro confirmed the 2025 edition of the event at Well-i-hole Farm and campsite in Greenfield is cancelled but will return in 2026.

They announced on their Facebook page: “Apologies for the lack of news regarding Wellifest in the last few months as behind the scenes there’s been plenty going on to try to bring everything once more to fruition.

“Unfortunately it’s not good news. Wellifest will not return until 2026 as this year’s proposed event hit a few major snags that have led us to the point that we have to make this announcement.

“Changes behind the scenes have occurred but also there has been issues to secure the site this year too which we’ve held off for as long as possible for a positive outcome. Sadly it has not reached the conclusion within the needed timescale.

“We have plenty of exciting acts lined up and hopefully we can return next year even bigger and better.”

The annual event, which was launched in 2018 and offers live music and entertainment, raises thousands of pounds which is shared between local causes and organisations.

Share this story: Tweet





Email

Print

