Local elections 2026: Who you can vote for in Saddleworth North

PEOPLE in Saddleworth get the chance to decide who they want to represent them on Oldham Council as the area goes to the polls on Thursday, May 7.

Nationally, politics may seem more polarised with the rise of Reform UK on the right and the Green Party on the left.

Many are also billing the ward results as an indication of the country’s feelings about the current Labour government.

But locally, many of the issues remain the same. Will potholes be filled? Will the bins be emptied on time? How will councillors work for my area?

Ahead of this year’s local elections, Saddleworth Independent has asked every candidate standing to supply profiles detailing how they area and their vision for their ward.

Here is the rundown of those standing in Saddleworth North.

Luke Bywater (Conservative Party)





HAVING grown up in Dobcross and now living in Greenfield, I have a deep, lifelong connection to the people and places of Saddleworth North.

As a local teacher, I see every day how vital our community services and infrastructure are to families here.

I am standing as your Conservative candidate because I believe our area deserves common sense, results-driven representation that puts residents first.

​I am committed to protecting our beautiful green belt and heritage, ensuring planning policies prioritise our local needs rather than unsustainable overdevelopment.

#I will fight for the vital investment our roads and public services require, while ensuring your council tax is spent with absolute efficiency.

​My pledge is to be a visible, accessible councillor who truly understands the challenges we face.

I will work tirelessly to support our high streets and improve local safety. I would be honoured to earn your vote on Thursday, May 7.

Chris Fielding (Green Party)

SADDLEWORTH is a beautiful area, deserving of better infrastructure and more community investment.

As a youth worker passionate about inclusion and accessibility, I see young people forced to travel to central Oldham just to access groups and services.

I believe our amazing natural spaces should be used to encourage young people’s interest in our community and provide enriching opportunities on their doorstep.

Our council and government see public spending as a negative, rather than as an investment in our people and communities.

I want to change that and fight for sufficient budgets in council and, with our Green MPs, for proper government funding.

Now is the perfect time to join our movement and push for the growth we need and deserve.

If you believe we are a nation of neighbours who are stronger together, and that there is always reason to have hope, vote Green on May 7.

Samuel Hollis (Labour)

I WORK for our MP, Debbie Abrahams, where I support residents every day by listening to their concerns and helping resolve local issues across the constituency of Oldham East and Saddleworth.

Alongside this work, I am a West Riding FA referee and an FA-qualified football coach, actively involved in grassroots sport and working with young people across the borough of Oldham.

As well as that, I also hold volunteer roles in both the Labour and Co-Operative Parties, leading campaigns to get more young people involved in trade unions.

I am standing for election in Saddleworth North to work alongside residents, represent the area with pride, and make sure your voice is always at the heart of every decision.

Michael Powell (Liberal Democrats)

I HAVE served as a Saddleworth Parish Councillor for the past three years.

Whether resolving immediate concerns like blocked gullys and potholes, or raising road safety concerns, I have been committed to the practical improvements that make our villages better places to live.

As a primary school teacher with a young family of my own, I have a strong understanding of the challenges facing local parents and children.

This drives my passion for supporting families and ensuring our young people have the resources they need to thrive.

My priorities are clear – defending our precious green spaces, championing road safety, and fighting for increased local health services.

I will be a strong, vocal advocate for our communities, striving for Saddleworth to receive a fair deal from Oldham Council and being a voice that truly represents its values.

It is a clear choice on May 7 between the Liberal Democrats and Reform in Saddleworth North – you the voters will decide who wins.

Ioan Williams (Reform UK)

BORN AND raised in Oldham, I have proudly lived in Saddleworth for 48 years.

I have been married to my wife, Emma, for 29 and we have four grown-up children who all attended Saddleworth School.

Now they are older, I have more time to give back to our community.

And inspired by Reform UK’s policies, I’ve decided to step forward rather than stand by as our town continues to decline.

With 40 years in the private sector, including senior roles with blue chip companies, I bring real-world experience, accountability and common sense – qualities I believe are missing in Oldham politics.

I want to challenge the Labour Party’s dominance, improve transparency and ensure taxpayers’ money is spent where it matters most.

I’m not a career politician. My goal is simple – to help restore Oldham to a town we can all be proud of.