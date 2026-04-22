Local elections 2026: Who you can vote for in Saddleworth West and Lees 

PEOPLE in Saddleworth get the chance to decide who they want to represent them on Oldham Council as the area goes to the polls on Thursday, May 7.

Nationally, politics may seem more polarised with the rise of Reform UK on the right and the Green Party on the left.

Many are also billing the ward results as an indication of the country’s feelings about the current Labour government.

But locally, many of the issues remain the same. Will potholes be filled? Will the bins be emptied on time? How will councillors work for my area?

Ahead of this year’s local elections, Saddleworth Independent has asked every candidate standing to supply profiles detailing how they area and their vision for their ward.

Here is the rundown of those standing in Saddleworth West and Lees.

Joe Bardsley (Green Party)

I WAS born in Lees and have lived here most of my life.

I work in Oldham as a blacksmith, teaching assistant and volunteer with community groups.

I have seen how our local services have been degraded by underfunding and understaffing. Our green spaces and alleyways marred by litter from fly tippers and our support structures crumble with youth groups closing and businesses struggling.

We deserve better, and that requires investment, not more cuts. I want our local areas to be places our families feel safe and proud of – with mended roads, no rubbish, and spaces where young people can socialise and develop.

Labour and Reform are only offering the same decades-old formula of cuts and outsourcing. Only the Green Party has the answer.

Dave Barter (Labour)

I AM a local campaigner and writer on education, rights at work and against sewage dumping by privatised water companies.

I campaigned to commit Labour to the free breakfast clubs policy now being rolled out across Lees.

And I’ve been a governor of three Oldham schools and of Manchester University, also chairing residents’ associations in Manchester before moving to Lees, where I am involved in a number of local community organisations.

If elected, I would prioritise action on speeding vehicles locally, including more traffic calming measures, ‘school streets’ and 20mph zones.

I would hold a meeting after every full council to report back to residents how I voted and take views on things coming up at the next one.

I would have full transparency about how the ‘councillors’ budget’ is used.

And I will campaign for better funding for councils like ours that do not have the business rate s income of those in well-off areas.

Lisa Hartington (Conservative Party)

LISA is a local resident bringing professional experience to Lees, Grotton and Springhead.

She is standing to provide a stronger voice for residents and a balanced alternative to the current Liberal Democrat representation.

Priorities include protecting Saddleworth’s green spaces and village character, tackling crime and anti-social behaviour, and securing fairer funding for the area.

She is committed to improving road maintenance, supporting local services, and ensuring council resources are distributed more equitably.

Lisa will campaign for responsible council spending, opposing excessive council tax rises while ensuring value for money.

Her campaign focuses on delivering practical results and standing up for residents’ interests.

Peter Klonowski (Reform UK)

I HAVE lived in Saddleworth West and Lees for the last 27 years and know the issues that matter most to residents in our villages and valleys.

I am standing as the Reform UK candidate because I believe we must put local people first.

My main priorities are:

Protecting our precious green spaces. We cannot keep building on our valleys to house everyone who arrives here. Before the current open borders policy, Saddleworth did not face this pressure.

Fixing our potholed roads. This will only happen if the council stops wasting money and gets its finances under control.

Introducing a local lettings policy using existing legislation to prioritise local people and veterans for social housing – a fair and common-sense approach.

I will always listen to local concerns and fight for practical solutions that put our communities first.

I would welcome your support on May 7.

Alicia Marland (Liberal Democrats)

REAL community action starts with people who actually live there and who actively listen and contribute to making where they live a better place.

I have called Grotton my home for 26 years and I stepped up to the role of being a Councillor in 2022 after being a leader in the community for many years.

I recognised that residents deserved better and I could give hands on local leadership.

From organising clean ups, reporting issues or bringing residents and local partners into the same room, I am committed to keeping our streets and green spaces clean, safe and cared for.

I work all year round, not just election time and I am committed to being the voice of residents making sure they are not overlooked.

It is a clear choice on May 7 between the Liberal Democrats and Reform in Saddleworth West and Lees – you the voters will decide who wins.