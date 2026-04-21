New headteacher appointed at Saddleworth School

A NEW headteacher has been appointed at Saddleworth School, with the role set to be taken up later this year.

Sheldon Logue has been confirmed as the school’s new head, with his appointment announced by the Cranmer Education Trust and the Interim Executive Board.

He will officially take up the post in September 2026.

Mr Logue currently serves as headteacher at St Damian’s RC Science College in Ashton-under-Lyne, where he has overseen significant improvements.

Under his leadership, the school moved from requiring special measures in 2010 to achieving consecutive ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted ratings in 2017 and 2023.

He also played a key role in the school receiving a Pearson National Teaching Award in 2025.

In addition to this, Mr Logue has worked as Executive Headteacher at St Anne’s RC High School, where he led improvements from an “Inadequate” to a “Good” rating within two years.

At Saddleworth School, Mr Higgins and Mr Heyes will continue in their roles as joint Executive Headteachers, while Mr Christian remains Interim Headteacher until Mr Logue takes up his position.

Mr Logue is expected to visit the school over the summer term to meet staff and leaders ahead of a full transition in the autumn.

The trust said it was confident he would bring strong leadership, experience and a commitment to its values of ambition, excellence and community.